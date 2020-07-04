Take a Road Trip!

by ·

by Rachel Camaerei, PMVB

When you’re ready to travel, the Pocono Mountains will be ready for you. Ease back into things with a road trip to our humble home.

Our area continues to be a haven for family and friends to visit together for reconnecting and relaxation. From delicious food to specialty shops, Pocono towns have something for everyone. When you’re ready to visit, choose the trip that’s right for you: visit midweek, weekend or a day trip.

On our second road trip, we’re travelling to the town of Milford. Located in the northeastern part of the Poconos, Milford is known as the birthplace of the American Conservation Movement. Continuing that legacy today, Milford also melds outdoor, heritage and cultural activities throughout the town.

Be sure to call ahead to your destination for accurate information to confirm trip details. Read on and save future trip ideas for a three-day itinerary vacation to Milford, PA.

DAY ONE:

Discover Downtown

Morning: Once arriving in Milford, start your day off exploring downtown. Walking Tours of Historic Milford are self-guided tours you can enjoy at your own pace. Stroll the streets and learn about the town’s history with markers and museums like the Columns Museum.

Get some food at Apple Valley Restaurant. Just off the main street, they feature American-style cuisine in a friendly atmosphere in addition to their gift shops and Koi pond.

Afternoon: Milford is the north gate to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which can be accessed just two blocks from downtown. Hike three miles from town to see PA’s tallest waterfall, Raymondskill Falls!

Evening: While visiting, you must experience the farm-to-table fine dining scene. Maintaining a culinary legacy since the late 18th century, The Delmonico Room at the Hotel Fauchere continues to innovate their menu and create delicious dishes. These signature plates are often seasonally crafted with locally sourced ingredients.

When you’re finished with your meal, check in to your room upstairs at the Hotel Fauchere. The Harrington House is also located downtown, and is another option to book in town to stay close to the action.

DAY TWO:

Experience a Day of Adventure

Morning: Up for a little more adventure? Drive into the neighboring Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and explore the network of hiking trails and waterfalls. From Dingmans Falls to Hornbecks Creek Trail, discover a new trail or falls off the beaten path.

Afternoon: While in the recreation area, stop by Bushkill Falls and the Pocono Environmental Education Center (PEEC). Bushkill Falls features eight waterfalls throughout its hiking trails in addition to gold mining, maze running, mini golfing and paddle boating activities. PEEC not only has its own trails and waterfalls, but they also host workshops, events and guided tours during the year.

Make your way back to Milford and refuel at 403 Broad or Bar Louis at the Hotel Fauchere. 403 Broad makes its own flour for pastas, pizzas and baked goods while Bar Louis offers a creative menu, which is known for its sushi pizza.

Evening: Choose from three different activities with Kittatinny Canoes on water, land or air. Open until 8 p.m., you can whitewater raft, canoe or kayak on the Delaware River, play paintball, or take to the dual zip lines which are one of the largest zip lines in the country! Be sure to call ahead and make your reservation to guarantee your spot.

Ran by Kittatinny Canoes, River Beach Campsites is located along the scenic Delaware River. Offering tents, cabins and RV sites, pick your campsite and relax among nature with a fire and some s’mores.

DAY THREE:

Explore National Landmarks

Morning: Start your historic day off with a visit to where American conservation took root; Grey Towers National Historic Landmark. Self-guided tours of the grounds are available year-round from sunrise to sunset.

Afternoon: Take a self-guided tour of the Upper Mill, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still turns today. You can even sit and observe the mill through glass walls while eating at the Waterwheel Cafe Bakery and Bar.

Evening: As you leave Milford, try to make a stop at the Roebling Aqueduct Bridge. This is oldest wire-suspension bridge in the country and is designated as both a National Historic Landmark and National Civil Engineering Landmark. Less than 20 miles from Milford, the bridge is located on the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River – perfect for a vacation photo op.

This itinerary is modeled after a Friday through Sunday schedule, but you could create your own Milford itinerary for any day of the week! We recommend calling businesses to confirm their current offerings and operation status.

Find more information on Milford hotels and things to do while visiting including maps of the town and surrounding areas. You can also explore other accommodations, activities and restaurants in the Pocono Mountains.

Where will we go next? Check back soon, when we take you on another road trip to our next town!