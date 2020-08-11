A Day Dedicated to the Crafts of the 1800s

by ·

A historical farm here in the Poconos, Quiet Valley is a non-profit, living museum dedicated to keeping the 19th century alive through agriculture. Located on over one hundred beautiful acres of nature, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. You can sign up to take a tour or explore on your own.

Quiet Valley is alive with things to see and do. Period dressed performers portray daily life on a farm. There are so many different animals that call this wonderful place home. Farm animals such as cows, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, ducks and Clydesdale draft horses, all typical of the 19th Century, live on the homestead. The buildings are preserved beautifully with an 1850s barn, original cabin and farmhouse, ice house, smokehouse, smaller barns and more.

On Saturday, August 8th from 10am-4pm, Quiet Valley Heritage Craft Day will be an enjoyable and informative event for all ages. The day is dedicated to traditional trade skills and heritage crafts of our forefathers. Experienced demonstrators, each with a specific craft talent, will teach you the art of paper crafts, basket making, blacksmithing, spinning, pottery, weaving and so much more. Heritage Craft Day will happen rain or shine, and is included in historic farm tour admission.