At Costa’s Family Fun Park!

by ·

Costa’s Family Fun Park offers loads of fun activities for the entire family! Try their go-karts, mini golf, laser tag, bumper boats, batting cages, water slides, driving range, plus a Childrens’s Playland for the younger set! The Snack Bar has tasty family favorites like burgers, chicken tenders, hot dogs, salads and snacks. Save room for soft serve or hand-dipped Hershey’s ice cream.

Costa’s has two Birthday Party packages to consider: tailor made for children under 10 years of age, or those over 10. In addition to fun activities, food and ice cream are included. Check out costasfamilyfunpark.com/birthdays for all the details. Reserve online at least two days in advance – it’s that easy!

Costa’s also offers several Group Rate packages for groups of 20 -100 people. See costasfamilyfunpark.com/groups for info on how to bring the the whole crowd.

At Costa’s, being a spectator is free (and so is parking!). Activities may be purchased individually, but consider the Multi-Activity Wristband Package. It’s the most economical way to enjoy the park if you are planning to spend a few hours or the day.

The park is open daily all summer long, then weekends only from September through Columbus Day weekend.

Costa’s Family Fun Park is located on Route 6, just east of Hawley, Pennsylvania near Lake Wallenpaupack. Visit costasfamilyfunpark.com or call (570) 226-8585 for more information.