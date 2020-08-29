You are here: Home / Features / Autumn Fun is Just Around the Corner…

Autumn Fun is Just Around the Corner…

September may traditionally signal the unofficial end of the Summer season but the fun and excitement doesn’t have to stop with the warmer weather. Mark your calendars for these fabulous Fall events coming up, amidst the backdrop of gorgeous autumn leaves:

46th Annual Harvest Festival at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, October 10 & 11
Pre-register to attend, at: quietvalley.org/harvest-festival


The Great Pocono Pumpkin Festival at Country Junction,
September 26 – October 25
RSVP here: countryjunction.com/event-details/the-great-pocono-pumpkin-festival


First Ever Carbon County Fair Harvest Festival,
October 2 – 4
For more info, see: facebook.com/carboncountyfairpa

