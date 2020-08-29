Autumn Fun is Just Around the Corner…

by ·

September may traditionally signal the unofficial end of the Summer season but the fun and excitement doesn’t have to stop with the warmer weather. Mark your calendars for these fabulous Fall events coming up, amidst the backdrop of gorgeous autumn leaves:

46th Annual Harvest Festival at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, October 10 & 11

Pre-register to attend, at: quietvalley.org/harvest-festival



The Great Pocono Pumpkin Festival at Country Junction,

September 26 – October 25

RSVP here: countryjunction.com/event-details/the-great-pocono-pumpkin-festival



First Ever Carbon County Fair Harvest Festival,

October 2 – 4

For more info, see: facebook.com/carboncountyfairpa