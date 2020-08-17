Bat Facts from the Pennsylvania Game Commission

by ·

This Week’s Fun Fact comes from the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s William Williams.



Did you know…



A little Brown Bat is capable of catching 1,200 insects per hour and a nursing female may eat her own body weight in insects nightly.



Remember that when the notion of bats bugs you…



Check out pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeSpecies/Bats/ for more details about these fascinating flying creatures.