Bat Facts from the Pennsylvania Game Commission

August 13, 2020

This Week’s Fun Fact comes from the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s William Williams.

Did you know…

A little Brown Bat is capable of catching 1,200 insects per hour and a nursing female may eat her own body weight in insects nightly.

Remember that when the notion of bats bugs you…

Check out pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeSpecies/Bats/ for more details about these fascinating flying creatures.

