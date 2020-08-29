Go for a Ride at Lost Trails ATV Adventures

by ·

The Lost Trails ATV Adventures — THE place to be when you want to find outrageous off-road excitement. Easy to get to from I-380 or I-81 just outside Scranton, you’ll find some of the best terrain in the Pocono Mountains.

Talk about amazing late summer views! The Lost Trails shares some not-so-hidden gems where you can slow down and soak in the sights. Whether one with a dedication to the sport, or someone seeking an adrenaline peak of sorts, this all terrain ATV park easily persuades everyone to come give it a try.

Offering 2-Seat and 4-Seat Wildcat Off-Road Excursion Guided Rental Tours where “You are the driver and commander,” practically anyone can enjoy the thrill of handling the extreme ride! Explore fun and challenging obstacles, rock beds, creek crossings and more along a nearly 2,000 vertical feet elevation.

“If you can drive a normal car you can drive The Wildcat,” they say, consistently followed by a, “Have fun and be safe!” whatever the ride.

The Lost Trails ATV Adventures is located at 1000 Dunham Drive in Dunmore. Summer & Fall hours (through November) are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 9am to 6pm. Visit RideLostTrails.com or call (570) 730-8131 for details.