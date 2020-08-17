Great Deals in Store at Bendixen’s Giftware

by ·

For over forty years, Bendixen’s Giftware & Boutique has brought

customers a selection of unique ever-evolving gifts, home decor, candles, lodge items, jewelry, a festive Christmas Nook, a distinctive apparel and accessories boutique, fun Pocono Mountains souvenirs, local jams, honey, and so much more! Bendixen’s Retirement Sale is happening now with an amazing 50% off all items, storewide! Stop by soon to find that perfect item – at a great price! Bendixen’s is located at 2414 Rt. 940, Pocono Summit, open seven days a week from 10am-5pm. Even though the store is closing, you can still find Bendixen’s Giftware online at bendixens.com with expanding inventory for 2021