Patio & Takeout Dining Options at The Jubilee

Imagine a relaxing outdoor experience, paired with some of the area’s tastiest plates and you’re in Van Gilder’s Jubilee patio dining.

Situate yourself for a breakfast, lunch or dinner date throughout the summer.

With a comfortable atmosphere, dynamic drinks and scrumptious menu items you’ll wish you were here today!

PATIO & TAKEOUT HOURS:
Closed Mondays
Tuesday & Wednesday 8am-9pm
Thursday thru Saturday 8am-10pm
Sunday 8am-9pm

Van Gilder’s Jubilee Restaurant
2067 Rt. 940, Pocono Pines
(570) 646-2377
JubileeRestaurant.com

