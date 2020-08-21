Personalized Hand-Carved Candles and More!

by ·

Do you need a gift for someone? Do you just love candles? You must visit House of Candles conveniently located right on Route 715 near Henryville.



They have a large selection of in-store hand carved candles in a variety of themes: hearts, bows, butterflies, numbered birthdays, lighthouses, angels, weddings, holidays, animals, sports and so many more! They also offer a complete line of hand dipped, jar, pillar and votive candles with so many different scents that smell amazing. Visit from 10am-4pm and you can even watch informative & fun Candle Carving Demos!

Personalized Hand-Carved Candles featuring Wedding Invitations, Special Photos, Birth Announcements, and more!

For more information, contact info@houseofcandles.com

House of Candles

3371 Route 715, Henryville, PA 18332

(570) 629-1953

houseofcandles.com