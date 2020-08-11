Relaxing Dinners with Live Music

by ·

There’s nothing more enjoyable than having a relaxing dinner while listening to the sound of wonderful live music. Here in the Poconos tasty cuisine and great music go hand in hand. Tuesdays on the Terrace returns this Summer to The French Manor in South Sterling. Through August 25th, you can have a gourmet meal with an inspiring view, while enjoying some fantastic entertainment. Previous performers have included talented local acts like Lone Duck, Jazz Trio with Dempsey, Driscoll & Zaur, The Hans Grüver Band, and Nancy & Spencer Reed. See French Manor’s website events calendar at thefrenchmanor.com/calendar/ for the latest. Reserve early, as tables are limited.

For those who prefer a venue with a little more casual vibe, check out Barley Creek Brewing Company in Tannersville. Indoors at Barley Creek, enjoy the music of Tim Fitzpatrick on Saturday, August 8th from 6 to 9PM. Outdoors at the Pint Size Park on Sunday, August 9th, unwind to the sounds of Pocono Duo from 4 to 7PM. Saturday, August 15th, Zac Lawless performs from 6 to 9PM.