Wallenpaupack Boat Tours Land to SEE

Since the 1960s when it all began with a single pontoon boat, Wallenpaupack Boat Tours has been a favorite amongst Poconos travelers. Having expanded, there is now so much more than a single boat on a lake. They are located near the Lake Wallenpaupack Observation Dike on Route 6 in Hawley. When you arrive, you will find a gift shop, lodging,

boat rentals, charters and more. Experienced sailors can rent a kayak, pontoon boat or stand up paddle board and have a grand time being one with the lake. You can charter a pontoon boat and your captain will do all of the navigating while you enjoy a relaxing, two-hour excursion. One other option is to take a boat tour. With a tour you will get a fifty minute scenic tour and enjoy breathtaking views and wonderful photo opportunities out on the lake. Gift certificates are available, you can purchase one for a friend or family member as a really cool present! Visit them on the web at wallenpaupackboattour.com. Plan to come out, relax and enjoy a day on the lake with the entire family. Don’t forget to visit Gresham’s Ice Cream Shoppe right next door for a sweet ending to the perfect day!

Tours cost $18 for adults, with seniors (60+) $16, and kids ages 2 – 12 just

$13. Reservations strongly suggested.

Wallenpaupack Scenic Bout Tours

2487 Rt. 6, Hawley

WallenpaupackBoatTour.com

(570) 226-3293