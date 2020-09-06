With hiking and exploring nature, comes curiosity as early Autumn walkers wonder what they may see in the great outdoors. Field guides give an
informative perspective on wildlife providing details on reptiles,
mammals, bugs, wildflowers, & even mushrooms.
Consider an educational journey. Stop in Carroll & Carroll Booksellers
and grab a paperback guide.
At Carroll & Carroll Booksellers in Stroudsburg
September 3, 2020 by ·
With hiking and exploring nature, comes curiosity as early Autumn walkers wonder what they may see in the great outdoors. Field guides give an