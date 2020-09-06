Bendixen’s Giftware & Boutique Retirement Sale

by ·

Since 1978, Bendixen’s has been bringing the most unique gift items and home décor to their patrons. And in 2017, they added a boutique featuring stylish fashions and handbags to the mix.



Located near many popular attractions, Bendixen’s is an easy “drive-to” destination. Now after 42 years of success, the proprietors, Judi and Karl Bendixen have decided to retire… partially! Although their physical store location will be closing shortly, they will be maintaining their online

presence at bendixens.com and are looking forward to providing new exciting merchandise in 2021!



Judi and Karl express their deepest gratitude and offer many thanks to all the customers they have had the pleasure of serving over the years!

Now is a great time to stop by for the chance to score some big bargains, as everything is 50% OFF ‘til it’s gone! The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and can be found at 2414 Route 940, Pocono Summit.



And remember to check back online, starting after the new year, with new exciting offerings at bendixens.com!



They can always be found at Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest too!