Delicious BBQ Finds at The Butcher Shoppe

The Pocono Mountains opens doors to a world of delightful dining experiences. From exquisite restaurant options and tantalizing takeout; to exploring exceptional cook-yourself eats. As such, The Butcher Shoppe’s

Marc Zahra welcomes the opportunity to propose a few mouth-watering grilling options sure to ignite intrigue.



Ever consider Alligator, Kangaroo, Elk or Buffalo? Offering exotic meats and familiar Prime Beef cuts like Rib-eye, Strip and Porterhouse steak for well over 40 years; this Pocono Lake shop also shares a flair for how to properly prepare.



Recommending, “Simple is better,” Marc strongly opposes marinating before cooking. Explaining, “It masks the flavor,” he suggests instead using a touch of extra virgin olive oil, along with a light coating of kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, and granulated garlic before searing.



Visit TheButcherShoppe.com or call (570) 646-0525 for more info. And, stop in at 640 Route 940, for some delicious eats for your late Summer BBQ!