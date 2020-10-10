Get Away at Mountain Springs Lake Resort

by ·

Whether you are seeking a resort for a family vacation, a private cottage for a romantic weekend or lodging for a wedding or special event, Mountain Springs Lake Resort can suit all of your needs. There are onsite activities, and the resort is situated just minutes from many Pocono attractions.

Recently added, The Hill Suites are a perfect retreat from the outside world. With luxury accommodations, these adult-only suites are even available for just an overnight stay. Reserve your Autumn getaway now at mslresort.com or call (570) 629-0251 for more information.

Mountain Springs Lake Resort

1246 Mountain Spring Rd., Reeders

(570) 629-0251

mslresort.com