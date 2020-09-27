Quiet Valley’s Highlights

by ·

AUTUMN ON THE FARM

Enjoy Quiet Valley’s new fall COVID-compliant events:



Apples – King of Fruits – Saturday September 26 from 10am to 4pm

Country Market Days – Saturday & Sunday October 3 & 4

from 10am to 4pm

Farm Animals and their Uses – Saturday October 10 from 10am to 5pm – prergistration required, call the farm

Natural Fibers and their Uses – Sunday October 11 from 10am to 5pm – preregistration required, call the farm

Check it out!

SPOOKY DAYS ON THE FARM

Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, 5-8pm

Admission $10 per adult, $5 children ages 3-12 years old.

For those unshakable nerve, put your detective skills to the test by helping solve a murder mystery! A guide will help take you around the farm as you meet the suspects, gather clues, and more! This program takes approximately 1 1/2 to 2 hours and tours are continuous. The last tour begins at 8pm from the log cabin gift shop. Get into the haunted Halloween spirit with something more unique then just another haunted house.

This program is designed by forensic specialists and includes discussions and depictions of death and murder. The farm is extremely dark at night and we encourage visitors to bring flashlights. Actors are not permitted to touch visitors. Not suitable for all audiences.

QUIET VALLEY LIVING HISTORICAL FARM

(570) 992-6161 • quietvalley.org • 347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg