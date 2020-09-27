Weekends of Seasonal Fun & Learning on the Farm

by ·

A historical farm here in the Poconos, Quiet Valley is a non-profit, living museum dedicated to keeping the 19th century alive through agriculture. Located on over one hundred beautiful acres of nature, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There are so many things to do and see at Quiet Valley. Period dressed performers and so many different animals portray daily life on a farm. The buildings are preserved beautifully with an 1850s barn, original cabin and farmhouse, ice house, smokehouse, smaller barns and more.

Bring the family to these fun upcoming events for September and October! Please Note: It is important to pre-register for the Columbus Day Weekend events, to ensure you will be able to participate. There is a limit of 250 people allowed on the farm at any one time. Call the farm at (570) 992-6161 to pre-register. All events are from 10am-4pm and are rain or shine.



On Saturday, September 26th there will be the “Apples: The King of Fruits” event highlighting a favorite fruit of local Pennsylvania Germans. Admission for both events is Adults $10, Children ages 3-12 $5.



Upcoming October events will include “Country Market Days” (Free admission to this event) on the 3rd and 4th with flea market stands and a Timeless Treasures area selling vintage collectibles. There will be fresh baked bread, canned goods, dried floral arrangements, gourds and more. Then on Columbus Day Weekend plan to visit the farm on the 10th for the “Farm Animals and their Uses” event and on the 11th for the “Natural Fibers and their Uses” event. You can meet the animals, learn how to make cheese, how to craft candles and heritage craft skills using weaving, dyeing

and lace.

QUIET VALLEY LIVING HISTORICAL FARM

347 Quiet Valley Rd • Stroudsburg, PA 18360

570-992-6161

farm@quietvalley.org

Admission for these events is Adults $12, Children ages 3-12 $6

Visit www.quietvalley.org or call (570) 992-6161 for

more information on the farm and all of the events.