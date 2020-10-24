Coming Next Month to The French Manor

by ·

Known as one of the most romantic places to stay in the Pocono Mountains, The French Manor is a luxury bed and breakfast nestled into a mountainside. Bringing you beautiful guest rooms and suites for your getaway, once you arrive you will never want to leave!



The French Manor is offering Wine Lovers Weekends – coming up November 27th thru 29th – where enthusiasts can learn about different wines, their tastes and meet those who share their interests. Guests will receive a welcome fruit and cheese plate, complimentary sherry and a fresh rose upon arrival, with turn-down service including delicious Godiva Chocolates each evening. Gourmet country breakfast is served each morning. A voucher for candlelight dinner for two is included where you will enjoy your meal in the atmosphere of live piano music playing in a cozy fireplace lit dining room with a breathtaking view of the gorgeous regional landscape. On Saturday afternoon there will be a wine tasting and presentation, accompanied by the Chef’s fruit and cheese board. And, you’ll recieve a bottle of one of The French Manor’s featured wines to take home with you.



Visit thefrenchmanor.com/specials/wine-lovers-weekends/ to see which of their unique rooms appeals to you. Choose from luxury spa suites to more traditionally decorated rooms with all of the amenities included. Complete with an indoor salt water pool and hot tub, massages, facials and more, you can plan to unwind and relax at Le Spa Forêt.



Wine Lovers Weekend is the perfect experience to share with your special someone!