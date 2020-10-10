So Much to See & Do at Country Junction

by ·

October, the beginning of Autumn in the Poconos, brings many things. Everyone looks forward to the crisp weather, leaves changing into beautiful colors, Halloween approaching, and of course the Pumpkin Festival at Country Junction! Located at 6565 Interchange Road (Route 209) in nearby Lehighton, the “World’s Largest General Store” brings fun for everyone with this annual festival.

Daily through October 25th, Pumpkin Festival is open Monday thru Saturday 9am-6pm and Sunday 9am-5pm, rain or shine. Bring the whole family for an entertaining day of good old-fashioned Fall festivities!

Check out the festival’s Hayrides, Corn Maze, Zombie Paintball Wagon, Paintball Shooting Range, Gourd Launching, Fun House, Toy Duck Races, Pedal Carts, Flipping Bumper Cars, Live Animal Attraction, Full Arcade & Mini Bowling, and Fire Pits. All attractions and games are individually priced. Consider purchasing Country Junction’s rechargeable FUN CARD for convenience.

Of course you will want to pick out the most perfect pumpkin! Prices start at just $3.00, and there are plenty to choose from.

Don’t forget Pumpkin Festival’s famous fair food. All your delicious favorites are here, with many available from a diverse selection of food trucks. New this year is Beverage Village, with beer and wine.

This year’s festival also features two new 30-minute escape rooms. In Witches’ Cabin, you must find your way out of a small cottage in the woods before the occupant returns to cast a spell on you! In Snatched, you’re abducted – handcuffed and stuffed in the back of a mysterious van – and your life is in danger at an unknown location… will you be a survivor? Find out more, and book now at EscapeItPA.com

Pumpkin Festival brings smiles to everyone’s faces year after year. If you are looking for a family-oriented experience and a place with plenty of fun for all, Country Junction is that place! Visit CountryJunction.com for all the details.

Country Junction

6565 Interchange Rd. (Rt. 209), Lehighton

CountryJunction.com

(610) 377-8400