The Spooky Scene

EVENTS
Pumpkin Festival at Country Junction
6565 Interchange Rd., Lehighton, 610 377-8400, countryjunction.com
11am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays in October. A variety of activities for all ages including hayrides, corn maze, gourd launching and much more. For thrill seekers, check out Escape It’s Witches’ Cabin and Snatched. Can you make it out alive? See EscapeItPA.com
Spooky Day on the Farm at Quiet Valley
347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg, 570 992-6161, quietvalley.org
Friday, October 23 & Saturday, October 24, 5pm-8pm. For those with unshakable nerve, put your detective skills to the test by helping solve a murder mystery! A guide will take you around the farm as you meet suspects, gather clues & more!
Halloween Hike at Kettle Creek Wildlife Sanctuary
8050 Running Valley Rd., Stroudsburg, 570 629-3061, mcconservation.org
Saturday, October 31, 6:30pm – 8:30pm. Moonlight will spill through the trees, illuminating creatures that go bump in the night! Don’t fear, grab a flashlight and come in costume for an evening hike through the forest. Spooky sounds, glowing fungi, nocturnal creatures, and other mysteries of the night. $5/person. Preregistration required & limited.
PARADES
Barrett Township
Sunday, October 25 at 2pm
Join Barrett Township for their annual Halloween Parade this year with a twist… it’s a Reverse Parade! The floats will be stationary & YOU will be driving thru all the fun! Don’t miss Barrett’s longest running tradition. Fire trucks, live music, creative floats, antique cars, spooky guests and more. Decorate your vehicle to join in the festivities. Rain date 11/1. Mountainhome – Rt. 390 (570) 807-6810 barretthalloween.com
TRICK OR TREAT HOURS – 10/31
Delaware Water Gap Borough – 6PM to 8PM
East Stroudsburg Borough – 6PM to 8PM
Mount Pocono Borough – 4PM to 7PM
Paradise Township – 6PM – 8PM
Pocono Township – 5PM – 8PM
Stroud Township – 6PM to 8PM
Downtown Stroudsburg –
1:30PM – 3PM infants to age 6,
4PM – 5:30PM ages 7 to 11,
6:30PM – 8PM ages 12-15
Tobyhanna Township – 4PM to 7PM
“Drive-thru” trick-or-treat at the township park near Tobyhanna Army Depot – 1PM to 3PM