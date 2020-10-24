The Spooky Scene

by ·

EVENTS

Pumpkin Festival at Country Junction

6565 Interchange Rd., Lehighton, 610 377-8400, countryjunction.com

11am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays in October. A variety of activities for all ages including hayrides, corn maze, gourd launching and much more. For thrill seekers, check out Escape It’s Witches’ Cabin and Snatched. Can you make it out alive? See EscapeItPA.com

Spooky Day on the Farm at Quiet Valley

347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg, 570 992-6161, quietvalley.org

Friday, October 23 & Saturday, October 24, 5pm-8pm. For those with unshakable nerve, put your detective skills to the test by helping solve a murder mystery! A guide will take you around the farm as you meet suspects, gather clues & more!



Halloween Hike at Kettle Creek Wildlife Sanctuary

8050 Running Valley Rd., Stroudsburg, 570 629-3061, mcconservation.org

Saturday, October 31, 6:30pm – 8:30pm. Moonlight will spill through the trees, illuminating creatures that go bump in the night! Don’t fear, grab a flashlight and come in costume for an evening hike through the forest. Spooky sounds, glowing fungi, nocturnal creatures, and other mysteries of the night. $5/person. Preregistration required & limited.



PARADES

Barrett Township

Sunday, October 25 at 2pm

Join Barrett Township for their annual Halloween Parade this year with a twist… it’s a Reverse Parade! The floats will be stationary & YOU will be driving thru all the fun! Don’t miss Barrett’s longest running tradition. Fire trucks, live music, creative floats, antique cars, spooky guests and more. Decorate your vehicle to join in the festivities. Rain date 11/1. Mountainhome – Rt. 390 (570) 807-6810 barretthalloween.com



TRICK OR TREAT HOURS – 10/31



Delaware Water Gap Borough – 6PM to 8PM

East Stroudsburg Borough – 6PM to 8PM

Mount Pocono Borough – 4PM to 7PM

Paradise Township – 6PM – 8PM

Pocono Township – 5PM – 8PM

Stroud Township – 6PM to 8PM

Downtown Stroudsburg –

1:30PM – 3PM infants to age 6,

4PM – 5:30PM ages 7 to 11,

6:30PM – 8PM ages 12-15

Tobyhanna Township – 4PM to 7PM

“Drive-thru” trick-or-treat at the township park near Tobyhanna Army Depot – 1PM to 3PM