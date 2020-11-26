Christmas Lights Display benefiting The United Way

by ·

When Jerrod repurchased his family home years ago, he knew this was an opportunity to bring back a long-loved tradition he shared with his father. Now having children of his own, he took the knowledge his father taught him about lights and wrapped it up with the ever-changing technology available.

Jerrod and his family have spent many hours of planning, labor & sweat equity building the show, to bring a smile to childrens’ faces. In this fast-paced world, we have lost many of the “old traditions” that make the holidays special. This is a family friendly event that will have you bringing friends to enjoy the experience each weekend throughout the season!

Come visit the multi-award winning light show featuring over 180,090 lights in harmony with the 36 classic Christmas songs we all know and love.

ADDRESS: 464 Cherry Lane Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Just a short trip off 611 in Tannersville

DATES: December 1st through Jan 1st

SCHEDULE:

Sunday-Thursday: 5PM till 9:30PM

Friday & Saturday: 5PM till 10PM

WEBSITE: BelvinChristmas.com

HOW TO ENJOY:

Feel free to drive by or linger and enjoy the display in its 8th year of production, bringing joy to Monroe County residents near and far! 100% of all profits raised get donated to Pocono Mountains United Way!

HOW TO SUPPORT:

Donate online, at the onsite giving box, or text GIVE to 33339

Word of mouth is our best marketing tool, please tell your friends, neighbors & family about this event & the good that it does for our community & charities.

SPONSORSHIP:

Sponsorship is also available. Show how your business supports the great work The Belvin Family does for their community every year. All sponsorships will go to benefit Pocono Mountains United Way and their community programs. Please contact Ryan for sponsorship assistance at (570) 261-8010 or email at Ryan@PoconoUnitedWay.org



Click HERE to donate to Pocono Mountains United Way.