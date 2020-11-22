by ·

Open weekends now through November 22nd, then daily from November 27th to December 24th, plan to visit The Briar Patch at Thornhurst Nursery. It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit, and their Christmas Gift Shop is filled to the brim with very special gifts and unique decor. From Santas, snowmen and ornaments to holiday prints, primitive art, winterberry wreaths, pillows and throws, they have everything you need to transform your home into a winter wonderland. Continue your shopping with their soy candles, balsam pillows, cuddly stuffed animals and delectable section where you can get butters, jams, assorted bread mixes and more. And, when you’re ready to choose that perfect Christmas tree and festive outdoor greenery, keep their Christmas Tree Farm in mind. Check out www.briarpatchthornhurst.com.

The Briar Patch

278 Pine Grove Rd., Thornhurst

(570) 842-8072 or (570) 842-1266

briarpatchthornhurst.com