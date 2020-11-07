Mark Your Calendars for Artisans’ Marketplace

by ·

For the first time ever, Waverly Community House will hold its annual Artisans’ Marketplace outdoors!



This fundraiser for The Comm takes place on Saturday and Sunday, November 21st and 22nd and will feature over 20 juried, regional artisans offering unique gifts for the holidays. Warm beverages, heat lamps, seasonal music and vendors under shelter, will all make for a fun, festive, atmosphere and a unique shopping experience.



Mask wearing and social distancing will be in place. Tickets (good for both days of the show) are $10 for general admission and $8 for those 60 and over, or 12 and under.



Waverly Community House is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly, PA. Visit waverlycomm.org or check out Waverly Community House on Facebook for more about the Artisans’ Outdoor Marketplace, or call (570) 586-8191.