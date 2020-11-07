Some Fast Fun at S&S Speedways

by ·

For over twenty years, S&S Speedways has brought indoor Go-Kart fun and excitement to the Poconos. If you love racing, this is a place you must visit. Conveniently located in Stroudsburg, the clean, family owned facility offers fun for all and a friendly, welcoming staff to assist you with all of your racing needs. Feed your need for speed with their well-maintained Go-Karts and track offering fun for all ages.



Do you have a birthday or special event coming up? Why not hold your private party at S&S during non-public hours? Your guests will definitely have so much fun racing. See ssspeedways.com/parties-indoor-go-karts for all the details, contact info, and reservations calendar.



For those non-racing guests there is spectator full track viewing, a pool table, video games and merchandise to browse through and pick up a souvenir. And… have you ever dreamed of owning your own race car? In conjunction with Slingshot by Tobias, you can purchase a race car that is interchangeable between a Junior and All-Star Racer. With a little easy modification, father and son or uncle and nephew can enjoy racing the same vehicle!



Check out SSSpeedways.com today, for racing requirements & regulations, safety protocols, and everything you need to know for a day of fast indoor fun. Be sure to check out photos of past racers where the smiles are evident on the faces of all, having a great time! For Fall & Winter hours, see ssspeedways.com/ssspeedways-indoorgokarts-hrs-price



Like S&S on Facebook and follow them on Instagram as well, @SSSpeedways.



S&S Speedways Indoor Go-Karts

GPS: 7062 Route 209, Stroudsburg

(570) 420-5500

SSSpeedways.com