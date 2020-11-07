The Jolly Old Elf Arrives Soon at Country Junction

by ·

It’s so easy to get into the spirit of the holiday season at Country Junction, “The World’s Largest General Store”. You will get a wonderful feeling of nostalgia as you walk through the store beautifully decorated for the holidays, with aisles full of so many fun gift ideas!



Take a trip down the Yellow Brick Road where you will find specialty foods including candies, jellies, nuts and fudge made right on the premises. Visit the wine cellar for a delicious taste of Sorrenti’s wine and pick up a bottle for your holiday table. At the bakery, you will definitely find a sweet treat for all your holiday company visiting.



Be sure to mark your calendar for a weekend visit to Country Junction, when you and yours can visit with Santa. The jolly old red-suited elf arrives on Saturday November 21 and returns for weekends through Sunday December 20, on the scene from 10am to 5pm.



Country Junction is open every day, Monday – Saturday 9am-6pm and Sunday 9am-5pm, located on Route 209 (6565 Interchange Road) in Lehighton. Visit their website at CountryJunction.com for more information!