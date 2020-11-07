Unique Hand-Crafted Artistry of Hutton Metalcrafts

by ·

What do you give the girl or guy in your life that has everything?



Research into the query that’s bewildered most throughout the ages, turns talk to a popular Pocono destination familiar with calming the confusion—Hutton Metalcrafts.



As those elusive gift buys make the blood pressure rise, this Village of Pocono Pines shop shares a top pick of patrons. Customized crafts illustrate the spectacular skills of Tom & Xian Hutton.



Producing some of the most amazing hand crafted copper and pewter creations; Hutton’s also creates wildlife designs and silhouette lanterns that seem to shout creativity. Unique items made from customers’ images provided present the opportunity for truly clever merchandise memorabilia!

Hutton Metalcrafts

1812 Rt. 940, Pocono Pines

(570) 972-6331

copperlamps.com



