Old Time Christmas Traditions at Quiet Valley

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm will hold its 30th Annual Old Time Christmas event on Saturdays and Sundays, December 5th & 6th and December 12th & 13th. At Quiet Valley, Christmas customs are brought to life from the 1800s to the present day.



This holiday season, take time to enjoy a self-guided tour of the beautifully decorated farm! Tours are continuous from 2:00pm to 8:00pm, with the last entrance at 7:00pm. Set aside about 1.5 hours for your visit. Explore the farm with plenty of outdoor experiences and photo opportunities. Candlelit Luminaries will abound and the farm will be decked out in festive finery. Stop by the bonfire to get warm and listen to a story or two. Visit the Christmas Putz to watch the farm family make special gifts for loved ones, and don’t miss the Live Nativity in the lower barnyard. New this year is the Christmas Tree Forest where decorated trees sponsored by Quiet Valley families and local businesses will be waiting for guests to vote on their favorite.



Complimentary refreshments and the Holiday Gift Shop are a great way to

finish your tour. Admission is just $5, children under 3 are free. Visit quietvalley.org/old-time-christmas for more information, and a link to

pre-purchase tickets online.



Quiet Valley is located at 347 Quiet Valley Road in Stroudsburg. Call (570) 992-6161 or email farm@quietvalley.org.