Photos with Santa & More!

by ·

It’s so easy to get into the spirit of the holidays at Country Junction! You will get a wonderful feeling of nostalgia as you walk through the store beautifully decorated for the holidays, with aisles full of so many fun gift ideas.



Take a trip down the Yellow Brick Road to find treats like candies, jellies, nuts and fudge made on the premises. Visit the wine cellar for a taste of Sorrenti’s wine and pick up a bottle for your holiday table. Get something

delicious at the bakery for all your holiday company.



Mark your calendar for a weekend trip, when you and yours

can visit with Santa and get photos taken! The jolly old red-suited elf returns for weekends through Sunday, December 20 (plus Black Friday, November 27th), on the scene from 10am to 5pm, with breaks from 1 to 1:30pm. Enjoy fun activities like Pony Rides, Arcade & Games, Letters to Santa, Secret Santa Workshop, and tasty treats like hot cocoa and coffee, homemade donuts, candy apples, funnel cakes and more! Activities subject to change.



Visit CountryJunction.com/santa-pictures for photo package pricing, Covid safety protocols, and more information.

Country Junction

6565 Interchange Road (Rt. 209), Lehighton, PA 18325

(610) 377-5050

CountryJunction.com