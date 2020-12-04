Ski Prep 101 from Starting Gate Action Sports

by ·

The Pocono Mountains—one of the nation’s premier ski destinations

hosts a wealth of resorts catering to every level skier and snowboarder. Inevitably an equally impressive collection of professionals are on hand, eager to introduce all to experience an exceptional day on the slopes.



Mal Law of Starting Gate Action Sports welcomes the opportunity to dish out a little Ski Prep 101. Minutes away from Shawnee Mountain, this full service action sports one-stop-shop for equipment like skis, snowboards, apparel, and rentals; is also considered the go-to gurus for guidance.



“Selling fun over 40 years,” puts Starting Gate at the forefront of winter sports advice. Encouraging first-timers to “Take it slow” before conquering “The ultimate goal of carving turns” Law adds warmth and comfort on the slopes as a means of avoiding distractions.



Explaining “Proper clothing is vital,” he implores, “No blue jeans!” Listing waterproof essentials like hats, gloves and insulated socks of the utmost importance for endurance; he adds helmets for all ages, as closure in a list of Law(s) in Order to enjoy whether skier or snowboarder!



Starting Gate Action Sports

Route 209, Bushkill (5907 Milford Rd., East Stroudsburg)

Adjoining the Pocono Indian Museum & Gift Shop

(570) 588-4807

StartingGateOnline.com