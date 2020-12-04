Three Unique Local Shopping Destinations

by ·

Gift giving season is here! If you haven’t already, it’s time to think about your holiday shopping. There are so many unique & special stores in the Poconos to help you right along.

Open Mondays thru Saturdays 9am to 5pm, and closed Sundays, HOUSE OF CANDLES is the place to visit if you need a gift for someone… or if you just love candles! They have a large selection of in-store hand carved candles in a variety of themes: hearts, bows, butterflies, numbered birthdays, lighthouses, angels, holidays, animals, sports teams, and so many more to choose from. They also offer a complete line of hand dipped, jar, pillar and votive candles with a wide selection of scents. Jarred candles come in over 35 different scents, including all your favorites like Bayberry, Hollyberry, and Pine, that smell just like the holidays! Check out houseofcandles.com for more.

Open Tuesdays thru Saturdays 9am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am to 3pm, HUTTON METALCRAFTS, INC. is a great place to find all kinds of creations, all handmade in the U.S.A. They have holiday ornaments of fine pewter, beautiful wall and post lanterns and some of the finest wall art around. You can find unique gifts such as animal themed items, LED lighted pieces, copper items, hand crafted soaps and oil paintings. Visit them on the web at lightbyhutton.com and see the photos of their two log cabin showrooms. This is the place to visit if you need a unique present for someone you know.

Open daily through December 24th, Monday thru Friday 12 to 5pm and Saturday 10am to 5pm, plan to visit THE BRIAR PATCH AT THORNHURST NURSERY. Their Christmas Gift Shop is filled to the brim with items to put you in the holiday spirit. From Santas, snowmen and ornaments to holiday prints, primitive art, winterberry wreaths, pillows and throws, they have everything you need to transform your home into a winter wonderland. Continue your shopping with their soy candles, balsam pillows, cuddly stuffed animals and delectable section where you can get butters, jams, assorted bread mixes and more. Locals can visit their Christmas Tree Farm (visit at any time to tag your choice) and find the perfect tree for their family room. Don’t forget to choose a wreath for that front door! Visit briarpatchthornhurst.com for more details.