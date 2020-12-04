Winter Activities Abound in the Pocono Mountains

by ·

POCONO MOUNTAINS, PA –

A frosted haven for families, couples and friends alike looking to escape cabin fever, the Pocono Mountains is home to six ski areas, winter festivities, cozy lodging accommodations, and downtown explorations. Unparalleled beauty is matched by non-stop activity, providing guests an ultimate winter utopia.



This year, Pocono ski resorts have taken all precautions and are following CDC guidelines for physical distancing, disinfecting and operational planning to keep guests, employees, and the community safe. Skiers, snowboarders, and tubers alike will see that the ski mountains in the region have partnered with NSAA’s Ski Well Be Well program. This program has put forth best practices for low risk recreation. Help us by planning ahead and be sure to check each ski resorts’ website for individual protocols and requirements.



In addition, many businesses across the region have signed The Pocono Promise; a community commitment to protect the health, safety and well-being of our residents, employees and you, the visitors, by following all federal, state, and local public health guidelines.



With nearly 150 slopes and trails, the region offers beginner to expert trails allowing everyone a chance to test their skills. Steep expert trails challenge versed guests and beginner hills facilitate gentle learning. For a live view of the Poconos’ ski slopes, check out poconomountains.com/live-cameras.



Snow tubing is the easiest way to have fun sliding down a snowy 200-foot vertical drop in the Pocono Mountains. Each of the region’s ski areas have snow tubing trails as well as many of the region’s resorts. Snow tube at night and experience an after dark LED light show with galactic snow tubing.



In addition to the action on the slopes, visitors can explore the beautiful countryside on pristine cross-country, snowshoe and horseback trails. Water recreation can be experienced with ice skating and fishing around one of the region’s numerous lakes. For our guests who crave some action, snowmobiling and UTVing ramps up during the winter months. Adrenaline-seekers can also experience paintballing at the world’s premier paintball facility.



After an exhilarating day of snowy recreation, spend the evening nestled by the fireplace in one of the region’s lodgings. Families can experience even more warmth at one of four indoor waterparks. These indoor waterparks guarantee you can always warm up in 84 degrees, even on the snowiest days. To plan your stay in the Poconos, visit PMVB’s Places to Stay page at PoconoMountains.com/places-to-stay for all lodging options.



There are plenty of ways for couples to reconnect in the Poconos this winter. Cozy up on a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the pure white landscape, unwind during a couple’s spa treatment, or simply relax to the sounds of a crackling fireplace in a romantic luxury suite.



Whether traveling with family, friends or that special someone, the Pocono Mountains flourishes with winter recreation and unique lodging. The region allows guests full advantage of winter’s offerings with picturesque regional scenery.



Visit PoconoMountains.com/things-to-do/ski-snow-activities/snow-conditions/ for the latest ski conditions and winter weather updates.



Discover a winter wonderland with a getaway to the Pocono Mountains.