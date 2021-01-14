Holley Ross: Beautiful Giftware at Great Savings!

by ·

Holley Ross Pottery is a place you must plan a visit to, for all of your home décor needs. Need a special present for someone? They have that too! With a large inventory of some of the finer names in home goods, you will find Dinnerware, Glassware, Stoneware, Gardenware, and unique Giftware. And, it’s all for great prices – with savings up to 70% OFF!

Peruse an extensive selection of genuine Fiesta dinnerware to find that perfect shade. Beautiful Fenton and Pilgrim glassware is available in vases, pitchers, candy dishes, and more. Hartstone stoneware is available in traditional Americana style patterns. Their showroom also includes distinctive Polish Pottery and brightly colorful and fun Talavera pieces.

You can also find such beautiful garden statuary, birdbaths and planters for the coming Spring.

Speaking of the warmer months… when beauty is unbound by thresholds, customers are welcome to enjoy Holley Ross’ surrounding park-like acreage. It includes sawdust trails, a swinging bridge and breathtaking 5-acre lake. Make an afternoon of your trip by browsing the store, pack your purchases in your car, and take an open-air stroll through the picturesque grounds.

Located in a park like setting with beautiful acreage, a scenic lake and sawdust trails, Holley Ross is a shopping experience unlike any other. See them on the web at www.holleyross.com or call (570) 676-3248 for more information to plan your visit. Showroom will be open to the public

May 1st.

