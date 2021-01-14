Quality Meats at The Butcher Shoppe

by ·

Since 1975, The Butcher Shoppe, located in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, has been bringing folks the freshest quality meats, seafood and cheeses with an extensive selection of items you can purchase.



From the staple butcher items of beef, pork, veal, lamb and poultry to those opting for something a bit more exotic they have game meats such as ostrich, buffalo, elk, antelope, wild boar, kangaroo, venison, alligator, duck and rattlesnake, just to name a few. It’s pretty safe to say they carry it all! If you prefer seafood they have numerous items including smoked salmon and trout. You can take home imported cheeses, as well as all the condiments such as dry rubs, vinegar, oils and spices you need to cook your meal.



Stop in at The Butcher Shoppe Wednesday thru Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, or Sunday 11 am to 4 pm (closed Monday & Tuesdays). They are located at 640 Rt. 940 in Pocono Lake (1.5 miles east of Blakeslee Corners) and accept cash only.

Note that The Butcher Shoppe will be closed January 18th thru February 9th, February 22nd thru March 23rd, and April 4th thru May 4th.



Call (570) 646-0525 or visit thebutchershoppe.com for more information.