Snowtubing is for Everyone!

Snowtubing, an increasingly popular mountain activity, is a fun, family-friendly way to experience winter in the Poconos. The sport requires no special skills or equipment, and is suitable for participants of all ages.

Read on to learn more about the area’s top snowtubing spots, and their policies and options:

Choose your adventure with sensational snowtubing at Jack Frost AND Big Boulder Ski Areas! Big Boulder, features a ton of snowtubing chutes, two tows and a conveyor carpet lift, offering memorable winter fun seven days a week. Jack Frost’s combination of chutes with two tows, offers sessions on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Both parks boast sleek single-rider tubes and three-hour snowtubing sessions.



For more infomation on snowtubing opening dates and rates, visit HERE!

Visit www.jfbb.com or call (570) 443-8425

Big Boulder Ski Area is located at 1 South Lake Drive in Lake Harmony

Jack Frost is closeby on Jack Frost Mountain Road in Blakeslee

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, a family and beginner-friendly ski resort, offers instant action in the Pocono Plunge Snowtubing Park. No experience or equipment is required. Simply grab a tube and get ready for some wonderful winter fun! Single and tandem tubes are available.



Snowtubing tickets will be sold ONLINE ONLY, no in-person ticketing for tubing. Save time, save money, and save your spot! Buy your tickets now, HERE!

Visit www.shawneemt.com or call (570) 421-7231

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area is located on Hollow Road in Shawnee-on-Delaware.

Enjoy hours of frosty fun at Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain! This scenic ski mountain is open for tubing on Saturdays and Sundays with additional hours available on holidays. Slide down the mountain in single and double tubes, and take speedy trips to the top on one of two Magic Carpet conveyor lifts! Guests must be at least 42″ tall to ride.



Plan ahead, and purchase snowtubing tickets online HERE!

Visit www.ski-bigbear.com or call (570) 685-1400

Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain is located on Karl Hope Boulevard in Lackawaxen.