WOW…. Look at All That Candy! (and More!)

Savoring the sweet success of more than 30 years in business, Country Kettle Candy & Gift Shop has become quite the Pocono Mountains staple attracting visitors from near and far for generations! With sights set on satisfying cravings of all sorts, this Marshalls Creek merchant is surely a shopper’s paradise with over 250 barrels of bulk candy, a bountiful boutique and aisles of giftables guaranteed to ignite smiles.

“We’re not just a candy store,” explains co-owner Pam Schrenko enjoying the achievement alongside husband Lou.

She shares one of the key ingredients in a clever recipe for longevity and growth reasoning, “We listen to what the customers like.”

Add an eye for style in a melting pot full of colorful handbags, exquisite clothing and the latest jewelry lines including Wind & Fire, Swarovski, Annaleece, and more amidst a beautifully bucolic storefront, and you’ve got the opportunity for an afternoon of relaxing exploration.

Admitting Country Kettle has served as a source of acquiring “Tons of friends from all over,” she adds, “I love what I do.”

Multi-generational enjoyment enhances the mix as she tells of experiencing parents and grandparents introducing the destination to wide-eyed youngsters for the first time. When asked how she could possibly recall guests over three decades in business, she explains, “I remember people by what they like.” Recalling groups often meander in different areas of the store but all wind up in the candy section at some point.

Located in the heart of the Pocono Mountains along Business Route 209 south of the Marshalls Creek intersection, Country Kettle is set to satisfy that sweet tooth or yearning for a unique boutique shopping experience any day of the week with hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

2523 Milford Road in East Stroudsburg

Business Route 209 south of the

Marshalls Creek intersection

(570) 421-8970