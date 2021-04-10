Spring Turkey & Fishing Seasons

by ·

PA TROUT SEASON: APRIL 3 – SEPTEMBER 6 (Labor Day)

PA SPRING GOBBLER SEASON (Bearded Bird Only): MAY 1 – MAY 31

PA TROUT & TURKEY LICENSE REQUIREMENTS

Driver’s License with Current Address

Social Security Number

GUIDELINES*

TROUT

• Minimum Size 7 inches

• Daily Limit 5 Streams Lakes & Ponds Combined Species

PA Fish & Boat Commission

fishandboat.com

TURKEY

• Bearded bird only

• Daily limit 1, season limit 2.

(Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.)

• Hours

From May 1-15, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon;

From May 17-31, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.

PA Game Commission

pgc.pa.gov

*Additional regulations may apply, see websites for more information.