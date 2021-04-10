Spring Turkey & Fishing Seasons

PA TROUT SEASON: APRIL 3 – SEPTEMBER 6 (Labor Day)
PA SPRING GOBBLER SEASON (Bearded Bird Only): MAY 1 – MAY 31
PA TROUT & TURKEY LICENSE REQUIREMENTS
Driver’s License with Current Address
Social Security Number
GUIDELINES*
TROUT
• Minimum Size 7 inches
• Daily Limit 5 Streams Lakes & Ponds Combined Species
PA Fish & Boat Commission
fishandboat.com
TURKEY
• Bearded bird only
• Daily limit 1, season limit 2.
(Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.)
• Hours
From May 1-15, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon;
From May 17-31, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
PA Game Commission
pgc.pa.gov
*Additional regulations may apply, see websites for more information.