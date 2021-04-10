Trout Season is OPEN… so Look Out for Reel-y Great Fishing in the Poconos!

by ·

Gather your friends, family and fishing poles and head outdoors for some sensational waterway play! The 2021 Pennsylvania Trout Fishing Season officially began 8 a.m. Saturday, April 3 and runs through Labor Day, September 6.

The Pocono Mountains Region of Pennsylvania is widely known as a top destination for coldwater fishing. Healthy populations of Rainbow, Brown and PA’s Official State Fish—Brook Trout flourish in local waters with abundant public fishing holes easily accessible by car or scenic hike.

Fishing Facts & Figures:

MINIMUM SIZE: Seven (7) inches

FISHING HOURS: 24 hours a day, after the 8 a.m. opener

CREEL LIMITS: Regular season (opening day thru Labor Day) 5 (combined species)

Extended season (Jan. 1-Feb. 15) & (day after Labor Day-Dec. 31) 3 (combined species)

Creel limits apply to the majority of trout fishing waters. Other rules apply for Special Regulation Areas. Anglers should consult the Summary of PA Fishing Laws and Regulations for more details.

FISHING LICENSES

In addition to a fishing license, trout anglers 16 and older must posses a Trout Permit to fish for trout.

Licenses must be signed in ink and displayed on an outer garment. Anglers must also be able to provide positive proof of identification (other than the fishing license) upon request of a Waterways Conservation Officer.

Valid Dates – 2021 licenses and permits are valid December 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021 (except 1, 3 and 7-day licenses) and are available beginning Dec. 1, 2020 at issuing agents statewide and online through the secure e-commerce site at huntfish.pa.gov. Multi-Year Licenses also available.

All you need from fishing licenses to bait and equipment can be found at an assortment of locally owned shops across the Poconos. We’ve reeled in a few top area spots to check out:

Pocono Bait Shop… THE Mount Pocono spot with an outstanding selection of live bait for all seasons. Established in 1975, this family-owned shop is fully stocked with freshwater bait, and open seven days a week for customer convenience. Products are offered in any quantity, with oxygen bagging available for long trips. Call ahead with bulk orders, or stop in to browse the selection. Open daily 8AM to 3PM. Located on 940, just west of the intersection with 611, in Mount Pocono. Now featuring convenient 24-hour worm vending machine!

PoconoBaitShop.com

(570) 839-7338

Hunter’s Gallery Hamlin houses this top notch destination offering an array of sports equipment, apparel and accessories to satisfy the beginner and veteran fisherman alike. From hooks and bobbers to oars and motors, this ready retailer offers everything you need to have successful a day on the water. Find rods, reels, creels, lures, waders, vests and nets; pick up plastic, custom or live bait; and purchase your license on site! Hunter’s Gallery also carries marine and boating accessories including anchors, life jackets, motors and fish-finders.

HuntersGallery.com

(570) 689-7898

Checkout What’s New for 2021

Trout Fishing Rules & Regulations

Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission online at fishandboat.com