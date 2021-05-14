An Outstanding Selection of Live Bait Available 24 Hours A Day!

by ·

Pocono Bait Shop is THE local spot with an outstanding selection of live bait for all seasons – custom tailored for the waters of the Poconos! Now in its 46th year, this family-owned shop is fully stocked with freshwater bait, and open seven days a week for customer convenience. Products are offered in any quantity, with oxygen bagging available for long trips. Call ahead with bulk orders, or stop in to browse the selection.

Check out their handy 24-hour bait vending! Worms are kept fresh with constant refrigeration. The vending machine is stocked with Giant Mealworms, Red Trout Worms, and Canadian Nightcrawlers in easy-to-use cups. The machine accepts cash, VISA, MasterCard, American Express, and Google Pay.



Pocono Bait Shop is located on the corner of Park Avenue and Route 940, on 940 just west of the 5 Points intersection in friendly Mount Pocono Borough. Open daily from 8AM to 3PM.