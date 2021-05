by ·

SATURDAY MAY 29 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM come see the fun and get some great buys at COUNTRY JUNCTION’S “WORLD’S LARGEST” YARD SALE! Its Yard Sale Fun PLUS Live Music, Beer & Wine, Food, Paintball Wagon, Laser Tag & Nerf Battle. “Come Find Your Treasure!” Rain date May 30. Country Junction is located at 6565 Interchange Rd. in Lehighton (Forest Inn). For more info, call (610) 377-5050 or visit countryjunction.com.