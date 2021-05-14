Mark Your Calendars for Farm Animal Frolic at Quiet Valley

by ·

“Celebrating the renewal of life that comes with the season of Spring!”



Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm presents Farm Animal Frolic, a magnificent opportunity to experience baby animals firsthand. This popular weekend program held May 22nd & 23rd and 29th & 30th, shares shows, games and hands-on activities the whole family will enjoy.



Entertaining and downright adorable, Farm Animal Frolic focuses on educating with a clever mix of fun taking guests on a journey into how family farms help sustain the nation. Watch chicks hatching from their eggs. Giggle at goats and lambs frolicking about. Feel the soft fur of baby bunnies and more.



Farm Animal Frolic takes place rain or shine 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 ages 3 thru 12. Check out quietvalley.org/farm-animal-frolic or call (570) 992-6161 for more info.



