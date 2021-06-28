CELEBRATE! With Fireworks FUN and So Much More for Independence Day

by ·

July in the Poconos ignites interest in making plans for fireworks and holiday festivities! The mountains lend their own unique touch as nature’s acoustics blend bursts with patriotic tunes across the region. While dazzling sprays of light capture the night; let’s not forget daylight delights with food, festivals, games and more. Let’s get started with the Pocono Mountains day-by-day lineup:

Friday JULY 2

HONESDALE

Fireworks Celebration

at Honesdale Central Park

Enjoy music and a fantastic fireworks display! The Wayne County Creative Arts Alliance will hold a concert with vendors and food starting 6pm. Fireworks begin at dusk. Free, donations accepted. Rain date July 3rd.

visithonesdalepa.com/event/fireworks-in-the-park-july-2nd-845pm/

Saturday JULY 3

STROUDSBURG

Fourth of July Celebration

at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

The Quiet Valley staff will present a reading of the Declaration of Independence along with Old Fashioned Children’s Games and an exhibition of a One-Room Schoolhouse.

quietvalley.org/calendar-events/summer-highlights

Saturday JULY 3

SKYTOP

Fourth of July Celebration

at Skytop Lodge

Bring a blanket or your favorite chair and join Skytop Lodge for their grand fireworks display on Saturday, July 3rd on the South Lawn. The evening will include live entertainment, concessions and more. Fireworks will commence at dusk. $10/per car for non-resort guests

skytop.com/event/4th-of-july/



Saturday JULY 3

LAKE ARIEL

Lake Ariel Fireworks Display

The Lake Ariel Fire Company’s Volunteers will be serving food and beverage at the Lake Station on Route 191. Come early for a great view! Fireworks begin at dusk. Rain date is July 9. View from Lake Ariel Beach. Free!

Search facebook.com for “Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company Official Site”

Saturday JULY 3

DOWNTOWN SCRANTON

Scranton’s Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate the 4th of July at Hotel Anthracite with Scranton’s own Independence Day Celebration! Festivities begin at 5pm. Live Music, Food and Drink Specials at Kol Steakhouse and a Front Row Seat to the Best Fireworks Display in NEPA!

weblink.scrantonchamber.com/events/IndependenceDayCelebration-4366/details

Sunday JULY 4

LAKE WALLENPAUPACK

Fireworks over

Lake Wallenpaupack

Join The Chamber of the Northern Poconos as well as many supporting community businesses for an unforgettable fireworks display over Lake Wallenpaupack. Bold Gold Media’s Classic Hits 105.3 will broadcast patriotic music during the show. Parking and seating is available at the Wallenpaupack High School. Weather permitting. Show begins approximately 9:15 pm. Free!

northernpoconoschamber.com

Sunday JULY 4

TANNERSVILLE

Independence Day Fireworks

at Camelback Mountain Resort

There’s no lack of excitement at Camelback Resort this Independence Day. The festivities will most definitely include a fireworks display over the Pocono Mountains. You can count on plenty of fun, food and music too. The festivities begin at Camelbeach with activities the entire family will enjoy. Show your star-spangled spirit this Fourth of July by celebrating in the fresh mountain air and wide-open spaces of PA’s largest outdoor waterpark. Come early to reserve your place and get ready to fall in love with the sky. Day ticket holders and resort guests can join the fun starting at 6pm and public 7pm.

camelbackresort.com/poconos-resort/fourth-of-july-celebration/

Sunday JULY 4

WILKES-BARRE

Fourth of July Celebration

at Kirby Park

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, from 11AM to 10PM in Kirby Park. Fireworks display will begin at dusk. Live entertainment, food vendors, craft vendors, amusement rides, and games.

wilkes-barre.city