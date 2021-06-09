Experience Nature!

by ·

With hiking and exploring nature, comes curiosity as Summertime walkers wonder what they may see in the great outdoors. Field guides give an informative perspective on wildlife providing details on reptiles, mammals, bugs, wildflowers, & even mushrooms.



Consider an educational journey. Stop in Carroll & Carroll Booksellers and grab a paperback guide.



Carroll & Carroll is located at 740 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Hours are Monday thru Saturday 10AM to 7PM. Call (570) 420-1516 or email d2qv5K@verizon.net for more information.