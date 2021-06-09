REV UP at Pocono Raceway! June 25-27

by ·

by Emily Whalen, PMVB



The 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader revs up in the Pocono Mountains June 25-27, 2021 at Pocono Raceway. Start your engines for five races over three days, including Sunday’s “Explore the Pocono Mountains 350,” with extra events and activities for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a curious first-timer, you don’t want to miss this exciting weekend at the “Tricky Triangle.” Read on for 10 reasons to kick off your summer with a NASCAR race in the Pocono Mountains.

There’s no place like Pocono!

Nicknamed the “Tricky Triangle” for its unique, three-turn design, Pocono Raceway is the only NASCAR track of its kind. Each of the track’s three turns presents a different angle, keeping drivers on their toes and fans on their feet. Another reason to love Pocono Raceway is their Worry-Free Weather Guarantee; select Saturday and Sunday NASCAR tickets are covered.

It’s intense.

Forget what you’ve seen on TV. You haven’t truly experienced a NASCAR race until you’ve felt the rush of the cars flying by. From the energy of the crowd to the extras off the track, there’s nothing like a NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway.

Kids Attend for FREE!

Pocono Raceway puts families first, with kid-friendly activities at every event. Kids, ages 12 and under, receive FREE admission to the 100 and 200 Level of the Grandstand all weekend long. And kids camp for FREE at the Raceway. With their free admission, children can explore Tricky’s* Kit Kamp, play in the Kids Zone, enjoy special perks from the Kids Club and party it up at the annual Kids Day (Friday, June 25, 2021). As an added bonus, the #PoconoMtns Inclusive Playground is open for children of all ages and abilities to play while camping during race week.

*Tricky the Fox is Pocono Raceway’s mascot. Look for him out and about on race weekend.

It’s pet-friendly.

Even pets can party at Pocono. In 2016, Pocono Raceway created the Bark Park, the first dog park located inside a NASCAR track. Open to RV and camping guests, the infield pup park includes a fenced-in area with separate enclosures for big and small dogs.

It’s green.

Pocono Raceway is powered by the sun! The track’s 25-acre solar farm generates enough energy to power the property and almost 100 homes and businesses nearby. And, as if that wasn’t eco-friendly enough, the track employs a flock of sheep to naturally manage grass on the farm.

It’s BYOB.

That’s right. This is one sports venue that doesn’t discourage outside drinks. You can stock a 12”x12”x12” cooler with the contents of your choice, with the exception of glass containers, and bring it into the grandstands to keep you happy and hydrated.

It takes camping to a whole new level.

From tents to trailers and tricked-out RVs, you’ll see some pretty impressive campsites at Pocono Raceway. Seasoned racegoers know, it’s less about the crash pad and more about the sense of community, but if you’ve got an RV, you’ll want to park it in on the fence line. The views are second to none.

Must-Haves on Race Day.

Take our advice, purchase an add-on to get closer to the action. The pit/paddock pass, Racing Electronics Scanner and VIP tailgating enhance the NASCAR experience. Each add-on is priced differently from $50 up to $250, and they’re the top options for amazing fan experiences.

Two words: Fan Fair.

What’s there to do before the flag drops? Stop by the Fan Fair and find out. Open daily race week behind the grandstands, Pocono Raceway’s Fan Fair features interactive displays, souvenir stations, food and drink vendors, children’s activities and a whole lot more to see and do.

Did we mention the party atmosphere?

Pocono Raceway’s Infield Block Party keeps the energy up when the sun goes down. Open to camping guests on Friday and Saturday, this big bash features live music, wiffle ball games, kids’ activities, great food, drinks and fun for the whole family. Stay tuned to Pocono Raceway’s website for more details.

Perks and parties aside, there’s a lot to love about Pocono Raceway. Learn more about the good things going on here.

Be sure to join us for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader, June 25-27, 2021. Find a place to stay and learn more about exciting things to do in our region. For tickets and trip planning tools, visit the PMVB’s NASCAR in the Pocono Mountains page. We’ll see you this summer at the Tricky Triangle!