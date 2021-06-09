Set Your Spirit Free at Bushkill Falls

by ·

Excitement builds with expectations of exploring an assortment of amazing Pocono destinations like Bushkill Falls. Christened “The Niagara of Pennsylvania,” this unique attraction displays eight wondrous waterfalls cascading over primeval rocks and slate walls that form part of the region’s uplands. Plan a day away to witness the site’s main waterfall as it drops over the edge of a 100-foot cliff into a pool banked by ferns and wildflowers; plummeting another 70 feet through a long gorge strewn with colossal boulders. Two streams flowing down the mountainside feed these falls, as trails and bridges wind through the area opening doors to incredible views.



Bushkill Falls Snack Bar offers up beverages, burgers, pizza, and more. Don’t miss a delicious dessert from the Fudge Kitchen. Or bring your own eats, the onsite picnic area is free!



Bushkill Falls is located at 138 Bushkill Falls Trail, Bushkill, PA (off Route 209). Check out VisitBushkillFalls.com for more information.