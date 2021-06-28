The Butcher Shoppe Shares BBQ Advice

by ·

The Pocono Mountains opens doors to a world of delightful dining experiences. From exquisite restaurant options and tantalizing takeout; to exploring exceptional cook-yourself eats. As such, The Butcher Shoppe’s Marc Zahra welcomes the opportunity to propose a few mouth-watering grilling options sure to ignite intrigue.



Ever consider Alligator, Kangaroo, Elk or Buffalo? Offering exotic meats and familiar Prime Beef cuts like Rib-eye, Strip and Porterhouse steak for well over 40 years; this Pocono Lake shop also shares a flair for how to properly prepare.

Recommending, “Simple is better,” Marc strongly opposes marinating before cooking. Explaining, “It masks the flavor,” he suggests instead using a touch of extra virgin olive oil, along with a light coating of kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, and granulated garlic before searing.



Stop in at 640 Route 940, for delicious eats for your early Summer BBQ! Visit TheButcherShoppe.com for more.