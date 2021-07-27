Catch the Final Weeks of FREE Live Entertainment in Honesdale!

by ·

Wayne County Creative Arts Council’s 53rd annual event offers up a new and different lineup of performers featuring something for nearly every musical taste. Tubby’s Food Truck will be on hand, with treats to enjoy while listening. Concerts take place select Mondays and Thursdays beginning at 7:30PM, through July 29th. Come as you are – bring a blanket or chair – and relax and enjoy some great entertainment this summer!



Thursday, July 22 will bring back the stupendous high-energy musicianship of the Gypsy Jazz Quintet.



Contemporary blues legend Clarence Spady will bring his unique style to the Fasshauer Stage on Monday, July 26th.



The season ends on a high note on Thursday, July 29th, with a performance by The Old Time Fiddlers, led by Steve Jacobi. This can’t-miss concert is always a highlight of the season!



CDC guidelines will be followed and crowd restrictions must be observed. In case of inclement weather, concerts may be moved to other locations. There is no admission charge, but free-will donations are accepted. For more information, check out honesdaleparkevents.org.