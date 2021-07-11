Free Activities for Your Summer Must-Do List

by ·

by Emily Whalen, PMVB



Planning a trip on a budget? There are lots of free things to do and see in the Pocono Mountains. From exploring our beautiful downtowns to experiencing the great outdoors, add these free activities to your summer must-do list.

1 Take a Downtown Stroll

Whether you’re just passing through for an afternoon or staying nearby, our region’s charming small towns are well worth the visit. Admire the historic architecture and discover photo-ops and quaint eateries and shops in Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Milford, Honesdale and Hawley. Don’t forget to check out seasonal festivals and events that offer free fun and entertainment.

2 Visit a National Landmark

Located along the Upper Delaware River, the Roebling Aqueduct Bridge is the oldest existing wire suspension bridge and is designated as both a National Historic Landmark and a National Civil Engineering Landmark. Dive into the ancient past with a visit to Boulder Field at Hickory Run State Park. This National Natural Landmark was formed from glacier ice melt and has remained relatively unchanged for more than 20,000 years.

3 BYOB (Bring Your Own Bike)

Bring your own set of wheels and fly through lush, historic biking paths in the Pocono Mountains. The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, Switchback Railroad Trail and McDade Recreational Trial are some of the most notable trails, tracing the routes of old railroads. Cycle along the river or past idyllic forests and fields, the perfect way to soak in the scenery.

4 WATCH FOR WILDLIFE

Meet the “locals” during your time in the Poconos: catch a glimpse of our indigenous wildlife. The Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary has miles of nature trails winding through diverse habitats, an ideal home for birds and animals. Don’t forget your binoculars!

5 MEET LOCAL FARMERS

As you drive through the Poconos, you’ll pass many pastoral fields belonging to local farms. Why not make a stop to see their produce and learn more about their work? The Cooperage Project is hosting “At the Farm” events this summer, allowing visitors to tour local agricultural facilities and greenhouses to discover firsthand where the fresh food comes from! For an even wider array of locally-grown products, head to the Monroe Farmer’s Market to browse the colorful stalls that fill Stroudsburg’s Courthouse Square every Saturday, May through October.

6 PLAN A PICNIC AND HIKE

Open sunrise to sunset, our national, state and local parks are accessible year-round. Pack some snacks or a picnic lunch and head to Lehigh Gorge State Park, Prompton State Park, Promised Land State Park or Tobyhanna State Park. Enjoy your meal al fresco against the rolling hills and pristine lakes. Remember to take any trash with you and leave no trace.

Don’t forget to refuel while visiting. Local restaurants offer indoor and outdoor seating as well as takeout and delivery. From campsites to hotels, check out places to stay for every price point and plan an overnight visit so you can experience as much as possible.