House of Candles: The Candle Shop Worth Finding!

Have a special occasion coming up like a wedding or a birthday? Need a gift for someone? Do you just love candles?



House of Candles is a must on your “to do” list in the Poconos. It is conveniently located right on Route 715 in Henryville. They have the largest selection of in-store hand carved candles. They have candles in every theme imaginable: angels, holidays, lighthouses, animals, hearts, sports & more. House of Candles offers a complete line of hand dipped candles and on top of all of that, jar and votive candles with different scents which smell so amazing. Visit House of Candles between 10am-4pm and you can even learn how to make your own candle, so much fun!



House of Candles

3371 Rt. 715, Henryville

(570) 629-1953

houseofcandles.com