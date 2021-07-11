Music in the Valley (& More!): Quiet Valley’s Wonderful, Old-Fashioned Entertainment

by ·

Dedicating days to share various ways farm life was nearly two centuries ago, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm’s Summer Highlights series continues to educate and entertain. Introducing July’s dates and why starts by announcing the hills (and valley) will be alive with the sound of music 10am to 5pm on Saturday, July 17th as the 15th Annual Music in the Valley returns with a variety of musicians performing throughout the historical farm. Many of the tunes will be reminiscent of the music settlers played in the 19th century.



As a grand finale, the day will end with a jam session at 3:30pm. Puppeteer Bonnie Scott will hold shows throughout the day and both young & old may have fun with the puppets’ antics. There will be an opportunity for children to play old-fashioned games and make some crafts. The One Room School will be open and the outdoor Bake Oven will be in operation.



Blending more days throughout the summer weeks with ideas teaching how items like flax, reeds and pottery played an important role in everyday life on the farm; Quiet Valley continues offering unique opportunities. Highlights run approximately 10am to 3:30pm and are included in the price of admission with adults $12 and $6 for kids ages 3-12. For a list of all things to come, visit quietvalley.org/calendar-events/summer-highlights and keep the dates below for just a few of the highlights:

Pottery – Joan Glusiec

FRIDAY 7/9

Flax & Linen Day – Sue Oiler & Friends

TUESDAY 7/13

Cheese Making – Carol Carpenetti

THURSDAY 7/15

MUSIC IN THE VALLEY

JULY 17th 10am to 5pm

Rye Straw Crafts – Forsman, Keiser, Terrill, Franko

WEDNESDAY 7/21



Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

(570) 992-6161 • quietvalley.org

347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg