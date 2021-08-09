Crafts & Skills of the 1800s at Quiet Valley

by ·

A historical farm here in the Poconos, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm is a non-profit, living museum dedicated to keeping the 19th century alive through agriculture. Located on over one hundred beautiful acres of nature, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. You can sign up to take a tour or explore on your own.



There are so many things to see at Quiet Valley. Period dressed performers portray daily life on a farm. There are so many different animals that call this wonderful place home. Farm animals such as cows, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, ducks and Clydesdale draft horses, all typical of the 19th Century, live on the homestead. The buildings are preserved beautifully with an 1850s barn, original cabin and farmhouse, ice house, smokehouse, smaller barns and more.



On Saturday, August 14th from 10am-4pm, Quiet Valley Heritage Craft Day will be a fun event for all ages. The day is dedicated to the crafts and skills of our forefathers. Learn about the techniques and the history behind them! See demonstrations such as basket making, bobbin lace, tatting, weaving, quilling, rope making and pottery. Come learn about some of the many historic folk crafts practiced by our ancestors!



Mark your calendars for more Quiet Valley events coming later in the season! The Pocono State Craft Festival will happen August 28 & 29, Fall Farm Tours are September 11 & 18, The 47th Annual Harvest Festival is set for October 9 & 10. Visit quietvalley.org and plan your visit. With several different events throughout the year, you can fully experience the lifestyle of those who lived hundreds of years before.